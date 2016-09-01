Hastings resident sets new national powerlifting record

Mark Brandenburg’s final deadlift attempt was 573 pounds. Although he missed the attempt, his earlier lift of 540.1 pounds stood. (Submitted photo)

Two years ago, Hastings resident Mark Brandenburg set a national powerlifting record, scoring a total weight of 1,184.9 pounds over three events in the United Powerlifting Association’s UPA Power Weekend meet.

This past July, he broke the record again. And while his record from two years ago was only within the UPA organization, this one is an all time American Record (drug tested) for all powerlifting organizations. At the July meet, the UPA Iron Battle on the Mississippi in Dubuque, Iowa, he lifted a total of 1,289.7 pounds over the three events (squat, bench press and deadlift) for another national record at the 132-pound weight class. Brandenburg himself weighs in at just 130.5 pounds.

Brandenburg’s record stands out, not just because of the numbers, but also because of the conditions under which he accomplished it. At 40 years old, Brandenburg is one of the older competitors at many powerlifting meets. His age entitles him to a special title, even.

“I’m considered a master, which is hilarious to me,” Brandenburg said.

He’s been physically active and lifting weights since he was a kid. Around the age of 8 he started helping out with chores on his family’s farm, hauling buckets of feed morning and night. He started lifting weights at the age of 15 and won a state wrestling championship in high school. He earned a degree in exercise and sports science, and then got certified as a personal trainer by the National Academy of Sports Medicine. He started working for fitness clubs as a personal trainer, eventually working his way up to a director and supervisor of other trainers. Now, he owns his own personal training business, Fit-Squad (fit-squad.com).

Despite all that, Brandenburg only started powerlifting two years ago, after being inspired by his younger brother (who claims the second highest rated squat in the nation). His first national record was set as a rookie at his first competitive meet.

The other special condition is that he’s earned his successes without the aid of performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). The sport is a mix of athletes who use PEDs and those who don’t, Brandenburg explained. Typically, the ones who do use them tend to be the ones setting records.

But for Brandenburg, competing drug free is a key part of who he is as an athlete. When meets don’t require drug testing, he goes out of his way to take an admissible drug test anyway, sometimes paying out of his own pocket to do so. And while he understands why some powerlifters use them, he’s determined to not add them to his own regimen.

“First of all, I don’t need to,” he said.

That point is clear. In his three events in July, he lifted 435.4 pounds in the squat, 314.2 pounds in the bench press and 540.1 pounds in the deadlift. The squats, he said, were done without knee wraps (which generally help lifters lift more), claiming the Raw Powerlifting American Record by way of total for both unwrapped and wrapped squats. He’s placed second at his most recent three meets and hasn’t ever placed less than fourth.

But it’s also about setting an example to younger athletes coming up.

“A lot of kids look up to some of the powerlifters,” he said.

And with the use of PEDs being so prolific, it’s easy for many lifters to assume they’re necessary to achieve success.

“I want to see and prove to them that it is possible (without),” he said.

And while he knows he might fail at proving that point, he’s not ready to give up on it.

“I feel that this still can be done,” he said. “Somebody’s got to try, so why not me?”

New goals

Although Brandenburg is poised at the top of his weight class, his next goal is one that will take him out of serious competition for about two years. He’s moving up to the 148 pound weight class, which will require a meticulous process of gaining weight and putting on more muscle. To do that safely without drugs, he said, will take about two years.

The process is one he’s familiar with, though. In his personal fitness business, he works with other athletes to help them get lean. He’s even helped world record holders with their body composition. That, along with his knowledge of his own body’s ideal composition, will help him achieve new strength at his new weight.

Taking himself out of the spotlight just as he’s earning big success might seem counterintuitive.

“It’s a tough decision,” he said.

But for Brandenburg, the decision is what he’s sure is best for himself.

His goal, he said, is to be the best powerlifter he can be, not the best powerlifter in the 132-pound weight class. His sense right now is that he’ll be a better competitor at a slightly higher weight.

Ultimately, he said, he’d like to break a world record. Currently, the world record for raw total weight in the 148 weight class is 1,542 pounds.

Brandenburg also wants to lift a total of 10 times his bodyweight; eventually, he’d like to become the first person in the world to reach that milestone at three different weight classes.

For now, though, he’s focused on his weight transition. As he moves up to the next weight class, he said he might compete in 2017, but hasn’t planned a serious competitive meet until 2018.

Help from Hastings

There are three people in particular who Brandenburg said have helped him immensely in his competitions. The first is Dr. Ron Hanson of OrthoCure in Richfield, who offered him a sponsorship. Brandenburg said he was “shocked” to earn a sponsorship, but OrthoCure told him that a drug free athlete setting records in his 40s was exactly the sort of athlete they wanted to support. And although they don’t pay him to compete, they do offer him their treatments, which have helped to repair or manage a number of old injuries.

“I am actually becoming healthier than if I hadn’t been in this sport,” Brandenburg said.

Also on his local support team is Dr. Linden Pfeiffer of Unlimited Chiropractic in Hastings. Brandenburg said he utilizes that service a few times each week.

“I don’t think I could do this without him being involved,” he said.

And finally, David Mueller of Caring Hands Massage and Spa has been instrumental in helping Brandenburg keep in top physical form.