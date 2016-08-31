Vietnam War commemoration to be held Sept. 2

The Community 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War will be held at the Hastings Veterans Home on Friday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. The event is part of a proclamation made by President Barack Obama to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

The proclamation states that the Federal Government will partner with local governments, private organizations and communities to participate in the commemoration “to honor and give thanks to a generation of proud Americans who saw our country through one of the most challenging missions we have ever faced.”

Susan Register, volunteer coordinator at Hastings Veterans Home, said the event is open to the community but it is especially for the Vietnam era veterans.

The event will include speakers, stories, comradeship, a POW/MIA plaque re-dedication and treats.

Andrew Burnside, the administrator of Veterans Home, and Lee Ulferts, a veteran, will be among the speakers at the event. The Veterans Home choir will also sing during the commemoration.

Veterans in attendance will receive a bronze pin in commemoration along with a beaded keychain in the colors of the Vietnam War medal made through the rehabilitation program at the home.

A tree was recently planted at the Veterans Home to honor the prisoners of war and missing in action veterans. The mayor will present the tree and the plaque to honor these veterans.

In addition, Register said the tree site will be an ongoing project. She said they hope to have a landscape designer put in benches at the location of the tree and continue to improve the area as they come up with ideas.

Register said the event will be a great way to honor the veterans.

“The most important thing is for this community and this nation to recognize the sacrifice that was made by our Vietnam War veterans.”