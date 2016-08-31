A musical performance in the LeDuc apple orchard

A variety of pie was served including pumpkin, cherry, rhubarb, apple, wildberry, peach and more.

The Band Boosters were serving pie as a fundraiser for the group.

Dennis Grove plays the saxophone and Tom Colosimo is the drummer.

The crowd gives The Squires Band a round of applause after one of their songs.

The Squires Band has been playing wedding dances and various events for more than 30 years.

Ross Kamerud plays the guitar and Greg Caza plays the accordion for The Squires Band.

The Squires Band performed Sunday night at the LeDuc Historic Estate as part of the Apple Orchard Concert Series. The band performed in the apple orchard of the estate where heritage apples grow. Community members set up lawn chairs and brought blankets to enjoy the musical performance throughout the evening.

Amy Deaver, LeDuc’s site manager, said people have a lot fun at the concerts in the apple orchard.

“Obviously people love (the concert series),” she said as she gestured toward the crowd watching the band.

Pie was also served throughout the night as part of a fundraiser for the Hastings Band Boosters. There was everything from peach, blueberry and rhubarb to pumpkin, snickerdoodle cobbler and more.

One more concert is scheduled in the Apple Orchard Concert Series for Aug. 28. Deaver announced that The Lost Forties will be performing. She said they will be performing Great Lakes music and lumberjack songs. Next week’s pie fundraiser will be served by Friends of the LeDuc and Historic Hastings.