    Bridge closure was due to construction mishap

    By Katrina Styx Today at 5:59 p.m.
    Police direct traffic away from the bridge at Third Street.

    Hastings police blocked traffic on the Highway 61 bridge in Hastings Monday afternoon.

    According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the closure occurred after a construction company struck a power pole in the area of Highway 61 and Highway 10. The downed power lines blocked both the north- and southbound lanes. There were no injuries. Although police had earlier suspected the incident was the result of a crash, the State Patrol confirmed that that was not the case.

    Businesses in downtown Hastings lost power shortly before 5 p.m. Power was restored at about 5:30 p.m.

    As of about 5:20 p.m., southbound traffic was allowed onto the bridge. The northbound lanes were opened shortly after.

    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
