Bridge closure was due to construction mishap
Hastings police blocked traffic on the Highway 61 bridge in Hastings Monday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the closure occurred after a construction company struck a power pole in the area of Highway 61 and Highway 10. The downed power lines blocked both the north- and southbound lanes. There were no injuries. Although police had earlier suspected the incident was the result of a crash, the State Patrol confirmed that that was not the case.
Businesses in downtown Hastings lost power shortly before 5 p.m. Power was restored at about 5:30 p.m.
As of about 5:20 p.m., southbound traffic was allowed onto the bridge. The northbound lanes were opened shortly after.