Bridge closed to traffic

Police direct traffic away from the bridge at Third Street.

Hastings police blocked traffic on the Highway 61 bridge in Hastings Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the closure is believed to be caused by a crash north of the bridge, although details are limited at this time. A power line has been confirmed to be down, causing power outages in downtown Hastings.

Businesses in downtown Hastings lost power shortly before 5 p.m. Power was restored at about 5:30 p.m.

The Hastings Fire Department is on scene and requested the road closure. As of about 5:20 p.m., southbound traffic was allowed onto the bridge. The northbound lanes were opened shortly after.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.