New Richmond, Wis., man charged with kidnapping two women in Afton

    Bridge closed to traffic

    By Katrina Styx Today at 5:34 p.m.
    Police direct traffic away from the bridge at Third Street.

    Hastings police blocked traffic on the Highway 61 bridge in Hastings Monday afternoon.

    According to authorities, the closure is believed to be caused by a crash north of the bridge, although details are limited at this time. A power line has been confirmed to be down, causing power outages in downtown Hastings. 

    Businesses in downtown Hastings lost power shortly before 5 p.m. Power was restored at about 5:30 p.m.

    The Hastings Fire Department is on scene and requested the road closure. As of about 5:20 p.m., southbound traffic was allowed onto the bridge. The northbound lanes were opened shortly after.

    More information will be posted as it becomes available. 

    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
