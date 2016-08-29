Bridge closed to traffic
Hastings police blocked traffic on the Highway 61 bridge in Hastings Monday afternoon.
According to authorities, the closure is believed to be caused by a crash north of the bridge, although details are limited at this time. A power line has been confirmed to be down, causing power outages in downtown Hastings.
Businesses in downtown Hastings lost power shortly before 5 p.m. Power was restored at about 5:30 p.m.
The Hastings Fire Department is on scene and requested the road closure. As of about 5:20 p.m., southbound traffic was allowed onto the bridge. The northbound lanes were opened shortly after.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.