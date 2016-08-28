Parents spend three days cleaning up Todd Field

The Hastings football parents took on Todd Field this past weekend at the first ever Stadium Clean-up. More than 40 parents worked for three days on cleaning up the stadium, putting in more than 100 hours of volunteer work.

Projects included power washing the bleachers, trimming the “H” and other shrubs as well as painting the garbage cans. The volunteer parents also cleaned the restrooms, locker rooms and press boxes.

Hastings Athletic Director Trent Hanson said he appreciates the community partnership.

“The Todd Field clean up was a great example of a community in action,” he said. “Our district staff does a fantastic job throughout the year, and our parent volunteers have given the stadium the extra boost as we approach a busy fall season of events. We’re grateful for the collaborative effort.”

This marks the 83rd season that the Raiders will be playing football at McNamara Stadium at Todd Field.