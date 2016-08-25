Artspace groundbreaking to feature ‘art shovels’

Seven of the art shovels are shown here. They are being decorated by local organizations. (Star Gazette photo by Katrina Styx)

On Aug. 30, Artspace is inviting the public to a ceremonial groundbreaking. But this particular groundbreaking will be a little different than one might expect.

Over the past few weeks, 20 local and area organizations have been working on converting standard shovels into “art shovels.” One is covered in mosaic tile from the top of the handle to the tip of the spade. Another is expertly wrapped in fabric. One has a musical instrument incorporated into it.

The idea was one that came from Artspace, explained Dick Graham, president of the Hastings Prescott Area Arts Council (HPAAC). It is “a way to build community interest,” Graham said, as well as to convey that the project is being built for the community.

HPAAC provided shovels to organizations that jumped on board with the project.

No guidelines were set for the shovel decorations. One even came back deconstructed.

The shovels will be on display at the start of Tuesday’s ceremony, at the Rotary Pavilion in Levee Park. Officials will carry them to the Artspace construction site to use them for the ceremonial groundbreaking, and after that, each organization that contributed will get a chance to use them on the site as well.

Afterwards, the shovels will be on display at BreakAway Arts and other locations around Hastings until the Artspace building dedication, which is expected in about 11 months, Graham said.

The groundbreaking program itself has some extra attractions to make it a community event. Local band Banjo and the Bear will perform before and after the ceremony. Local artist David Cook will have some of his artwork on display.

“It’s going to be a celebration of the arts in this community,” Graham said. “It should be a great time.”

The groundbreaking will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Brief remarks begin at 3:45 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion in Levee Park, followed by a reception.

Following the reception, a ceremonial groundbreaking will take place on the project site at the corner of Tyler and Second streets. The event is sponsored by HPAAC, Breakaway Arts Café and RBC Capital Markets.

In partnership with HPAAC and the City of Hastings, Artspace is developing the $12.6 million mixed-use facility. The project, built on a long-vacant site owned by the City of Hastings, will include 37 affordable live/work units for artists and their families, a 1,700-square-foot gallery for public events and private use by the residents, and nearly 3,000 square feet of programmable outdoor community and event green space. The project also includes 2,200 square feet of ground level commercial space for nonprofits, small businesses, and artist work studios available for lease.