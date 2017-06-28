Faith events: Mudhens game and picnic; Women at the Well

Women at the Well

Women at the Well, formerly Women Inspiring Women, is a meeting of women to learn more about their faith and to strengthen each other through prayer and discussion. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month from September through May, in Mother Seton Hall at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. All women are welcome. There is no cost and reservations are not needed.

Celebrate Recovery Services

Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at Resurrection United Methodist Church from 6—8:30 p.m. Each service begins with a meal from 6-6:45 p.m. followed by worship service and small groups at 7 p.m. Nursery is available. Visit REZumc.org/events or call 651-437-4398 for more information.

Fun Fest

St. Mathias Parish will hold its annual Fun Fest on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the church, located at the corner of HIghway 50 and County Road 47 in Hampton.

There will be a polka Mass at 10 a.m. featuring the Jolly Huntsmen Band.

Immediately following Mass, there will be activities on the church grounds, which include a food stand, silent auction, country store, kid's games, bingo and other festivities. There will be entertainment throughout the day, featuring country music singer Ron E. Cash. There will also be a regular auction held at 2 p.m. with many items for sale.