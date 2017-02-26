St. Joseph plans St. Patrick's Day dinner

This year's dinner will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

The dinner serves corned beef and cabbage, homemade Irish soda bread, dessert and beverages, including wine and green beer, which will be available for purchase. There will also be hot dogs "for the wee lads and lassies," Brown said. Diners may eat at the church or take orders to go. There will also be a silent auction full of items donated by parishioners.

The traditional Irish feast is a community event that St. Joseph's has turned into a local tradition.

"(It is) an event we've been having for quite a few years," said Patti Brown, parish business administrator at St. Joseph Church.

The first dinner was in 2003; it was created to help pay off the debt for the then-new Parish Hall, as well as to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and use the new hall, Brown explained. The debt has since been paid off, but St. Joseph's continues to hold the dinner to raise money for the parish community and ongoing building maintenance. Brown said the church's next building project will be some brick and masonry work to be done this spring.

Brown said the dinner is a fundraiser, but it's also a time just to get the community together and have some fun. The parish's history includes a lot of German and Irish heritage, she explained, and there weren't many other corned beef and cabbage dinners being held in the area. So the church decided to host its own. The dinner is now held every year on the Sunday leading up to St. Patrick's Day.

The dinner is open to the community, and in past years, people have come from all over for the traditional Irish fare, Brown said.

"We definitely invite all people," she said.

Tickets purchased in advance are $10 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12. Tickets purchased at the event are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Admission is free for children under the age of 6. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling the parish office at 651-437-3526.