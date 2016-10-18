Church brings national speakers to aid parents

On Oct. 29, they’ll present a program titled “Motivate Your Child.” Turansky said the seminar will teach parents how to help their children change.

“Your kids are changing whether you like it or not,” he said. “The question is, will they change in positive ways or negative ones.”

The seminar will address topics including sibling conflict, poor school performance, disrespect, laziness, procrastination, sloppy work, emotional outbursts, self-centeredness and more.

“In this live seminar we take three problems from the audience and teach parents how to move any child from where they are to where they need to be using a systematic plan,” Turansky said. “Because each child is different, that plan will have to be individualized and we’ll show you what that looks like.”

Rev. Stephen Schoenwald of River of Life Church said that this will be Turansky’s second time speaking in Hastings, as he had given a seminar at another church five or six years ago. Recently, the members of River of Life Church set a challenge to offer more help for parents.

“We spend a lot of time on youth, and that’s a good thing, but those who are raising our youth are needing some ministry as well,” Schoenwald said.

So they reached out to the National Center for Biblical Parenting to set up the three and a half hour seminar.

The need for parenting support, especially for those with a Christian worldview, Schoenwald said, is being driven in large part by the time we live in.

“We’re living in a changing time, and it’s confusing for our kids and it’s confusing for parents as well,” he said.

Parents often struggle to find time for their children, to communicate when technology and interests are so different, and to address fears of things like terrorism, school attacks and violence.

“Kids are in a completely different world, and we as parents are given the God-given responsibility of guiding our kids through these sorts of things,” Schoenwald said.

The seminar is one way River of Life Church is hoping to help.

“Parents leave this seminar hopeful and encouraged with specific strategies that will change their kids and themselves,” Turansky said. “Dads love this seminar because it focuses on strategy instead of reaction and because it is so practical giving hands on techniques to put into practice now.”

The seminar is generally intended for parents and grandparents, and is for both church members and nonmembers alike.

“It’s going to have a religious flavor, but it is for the whole community,” Schoenwald said.

Those who have children age 2-11 can bring their children along. There will be a child program held in the church basement while parents attend the seminar.

The seminar begins at 8:45 a.m. and ends at noon Oct. 29 at River of Life Church, 800 Vermillion St. in Hastings. The cost is $15 per adult or $25 per couple. For more information or to register, visit biblicalparenting.org/register or call 651-437-3965 from 8 a.m. to noon.