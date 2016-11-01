Workshop to balance lifestyle with ancient practices

Ayurveda is the study of life. DePalma said life science is the basic picture of it, but it’s looking into a balance of body, mind, spirit and wellness.

“It’s not one of those out there flighty things,” DePalma said, “the more you get into it the more you find it’s real down to earth and real simple to understand.”

Within ayurveda, there is an idea called a dosha. DePalma describes the idea as body, mind, spirit, and personality.

“If you look at the literal meaning of dosha, it literally means fault, but if you look at it a different way it’s trying to find what’s out of balance,” DePalma said.

There are three doshas: vata, pitta, and kapha. Each one has physical characteristics, worldviews and spiritual aspects that align with it. One of the activities at the workshop will be figuring out what dosha each class member aligns with.

The workshop will consist of an overview of ayurveda, the dosha quiz, a yoga class and a few agenda items in between. DePalma said she will begin the class by asking what the class hopes to get out of the workshop. Whether the answer is nutrition facts, the dosha quiz, or fitness, she said she will speak to what the class wants to know.

“I really want people to see just the everyday use of this stuff,” DePalma said.

The theme of the event is ancient healing for today’s world. By talking about how to apply the principles and practices to current lifestyles, she said she hopes people will be able to use it in their daily life.

Snacks and tea will be available at the workshop and DePalma asks that everyone wear something comfortable because there will be yoga at the end of the class.

The workshop is open to anyone over the age of 14. The cost is $38 for Breakaway Arts members and $42 for non-members. The class size is limited. Register online at breakawayarts.com/classes.html. DePalma said she will also be offering palm interpretation readings after the class at an additional cost of $15. The readings would last about 20 minutes. For more information, contact DePalma at yourmindfulmotion@gmail.com or 651-318-9168.