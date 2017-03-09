HFS to host city-wide food fight

"Their goal is to restock food shelves around the state after the busy holiday season," said Amy Sutton, associate director at Hastings Family Service; "it's a time when all food shelves are a little depleted."

The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign is an annual food drive encouraging faith communities, civic organizations, schools, businesses, families and individuals to re-stock the food shelves across the state of Minnesota.

This year, Sutton said HFS has a goal of raising $160,000 and 35,000 pounds of food during the March campaign.

"The money that we raise through the March campaign is enough food and funds to really carry us into the summer," Sutton said.

There are several ways to participate in the City-Wide Food Fight. One way is to simply donate. Another way is to host a project or event. It could be a neighborhood pantry clean out, penny wars in the classroom or department, or a round-up dollar day at a business. Hastings Family Service provides some more ideas for projects and events on their website.

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie challenged Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer to a pie in the face challenge for the city-wide food fight. The winner with the most donations will receive a pie in the face. Vote for Schafer by dropping your donation off at City Hall or the Police Department Reception area. Vote for Leslie by dropping your donation off at the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

The 22nd annual Hastings Tastings event will be March 28. A $35 ticket can feed a family of five for a week. Tickets are available at the HFS Donation Center, Coborn's, Cub Foods and the Hastings YMCA. Items for the silent auction are also welcome and can be dropped off at the HFS Donation Center.

More information about the City-Wide Food Fight can be found on the Hastings Family Service website at www.hastingsfamilyservice.org.