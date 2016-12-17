Search
    Hastings celebrates the holidays on ice

    By Katrina Styx Today at 8:00 a.m.
    The weather outside was frightful Saturday evening. But the snowfall outside set the stage for a delightful holiday performance inside at the Hastings Civic Arena. That evening, River Blades Skating School presented its holiday show and invited the community to get into the holiday spirit by lacing up their ice skates for the 11th annual Skate with Santa.

    The show, which filled the stands at the ice rink, featured River Blades students performing solo and group routines. Students ranged from beginners still wobbly on their skates to seasoned youth performers.

    After the students performed, Santa made his appearance on the ice. The community was invited to have their photos taken with Santa during the open skate portion of the evening.

    River Blades collected donations for Hastings Family Service at the event as well.

    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
