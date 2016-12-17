Hastings celebrates the holidays on ice
The weather outside was frightful Saturday evening. But the snowfall outside set the stage for a delightful holiday performance inside at the Hastings Civic Arena. That evening, River Blades Skating School presented its holiday show and invited the community to get into the holiday spirit by lacing up their ice skates for the 11th annual Skate with Santa.
The show, which filled the stands at the ice rink, featured River Blades students performing solo and group routines. Students ranged from beginners still wobbly on their skates to seasoned youth performers.
After the students performed, Santa made his appearance on the ice. The community was invited to have their photos taken with Santa during the open skate portion of the evening.
River Blades collected donations for Hastings Family Service at the event as well.