Hastings celebrates the holidays on ice

The show, which filled the stands at the ice rink, featured River Blades students performing solo and group routines. Students ranged from beginners still wobbly on their skates to seasoned youth performers.

After the students performed, Santa made his appearance on the ice. The community was invited to have their photos taken with Santa during the open skate portion of the evening.

River Blades collected donations for Hastings Family Service at the event as well.