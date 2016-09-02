Civil War Weekend comes to LeDuc Historic Estate Sept. 10-11

Demonstrations of using a canon will be performed by soldiers on Civil War Weekend. (Photo courtesy of David Youngren)

LeDuc Historic Estate will return to the Civil War era on Sept. 10-11 for their annual Civil War Weekend. This year also marks the estate’s 150-year anniversary. The theme at this year’s event is “Celebrate the 1866 Homecoming.”

“I think Civil War Weekend is the most amazing thing I’ve ever experienced,” said Amy Deaver, the LeDuc’s site manager.

Each year during Civil War Weekend, the LeDuc Estate is transformed with demonstrations, speakers, music and more.

Deaver said the weekend typically takes about 100 reenactors and 60-80 volunteers to pull it off.

Reenactors will be dressed in Civil War era clothing and will actually live on the estate in tents for the weekend.

“You feel like you’re actually in a Civil War encampment,” Deaver said.

She said “the best cure for boredom is learning something,” and there will be plenty to learn during Civil War Weekend.

Each day will have a morning and afternoon speaker who will talk about a particular subject from that era. One speaker will be talking about the medical advancements from the Civil War.

The family-friendly event will have an area on the grounds for children to write letters to soldiers with the Ladies Aid Society. A schoolhouse will be on the estate grounds to tour as well. Deaver said there might even be a school teacher teaching cursive.

Other sections of the grounds will include the Grand Army of the Republic exhibit; William LeDuc’s hired hand, George Daniels, in the carriage barn; and a temperance lady reenactment. The chickens will be out at the poultry house and there will be a Civil War gun exhibit.

Attendees can visit the photography tent for tintype photographs or attend the afternoon tea in the parlour. Other daily events will include sauerkraut and bread making, soldiers marching, blacksmithing demonstrations and butter churning. The Gettysburg Address will even be read in the middle of the day.

Event hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission will cost $7-$9. More information is available at www.leduchis toricestate.org.