Let's Go Fishing - Hastings seeks volunteers

The organization is planned and operated by volunteers, and is free of cost, with the exception of having a current Minnesota fishing license (if fishing).

Let's Go Fishing is seeking captains and assistants for their trips. Outings and river rides average 2-3 hours, and are held from 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday on a regular basis. Volunteers receive free, two-hour training on the boat that they provide.

Anyone who enjoys fishing or driving a pontoon on the river and would like to help seniors and people with disabilities do the same would truly enjoy this opportunity.

Email Beth Drexler at jbdrexler@gmail.com or Joe Harris at joeharris008@yahoo.com for more information and to sign up.