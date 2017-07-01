Let's Go Fishing - Hastings seeks volunteers
Let's Go Fishing, a nonprofit organization initiated by the Hastings Area Rotary Club, has a goal to provide fishing and boating excursions as an activity for senior citizens and people with disabilities.
The organization is planned and operated by volunteers, and is free of cost, with the exception of having a current Minnesota fishing license (if fishing).
Let's Go Fishing is seeking captains and assistants for their trips. Outings and river rides average 2-3 hours, and are held from 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday on a regular basis. Volunteers receive free, two-hour training on the boat that they provide.
Anyone who enjoys fishing or driving a pontoon on the river and would like to help seniors and people with disabilities do the same would truly enjoy this opportunity.
Email Beth Drexler at jbdrexler@gmail.com or Joe Harris at joeharris008@yahoo.com for more information and to sign up.