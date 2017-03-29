Last days of MN FoodShare match for HFS

The MN FoodShare March campaign is winding down with all food and donations of money proportionately matched through April 2. Many businesses, churches, families and individuals are participating in the city-wide food fight for Hastings Family Service and with over 14,000 pounds of food and $80,000 already donated toward the $160,000 goal. Collections and gifts can be made through Sunday, April 2, and delivered the first week in April to count toward the match. Go to www.hastingsfamilyservice.org for more information.