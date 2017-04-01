HHS ceramics students to host Empty Bowls event April 12

There will be a silent auction and light meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Each guest may choose a handmade bowl to use that evening and to take home. The meal will be similar to a potluck with pasta, soup and other foods. The meal will be followed by a presentation about hunger in the Hastings community and the world.

Jackson Schichel, a senior at HHS, said that his ceramics class has been focusing on making bowls for the fundraiser. There will be more than 300 bowls at the event and there will be a variety to choose from, he said.

The students in the beginner ceramics classes will make regular bowls with a glaze on it, but "the more advanced students, we alter them, so we'll cut stuff out and then pinch it together so it has real funky designs," Schichel said.

One way that the community can help is by coming to the event. One bowl will go a long way, Schichel said. He said that it is important to be at the event. For him, participating in the Empty Bowls event is a way for him to give back.

"There's people in need in my own town and I feel like it's my right to go out there and lend a helping hand," he said.

Proceeds from the event will be split between Hastings Family Service, the local food shelf and Heifer International, a global nonprofit that provides livestock and training to struggling communities. The proceeds will help donate an ark to Heifer International. An ark is oxen, rabbits, donkeys, cows, sheep, goats and healthier hardy animals that will be able to multiply, which will improve the lives for families and children around the world.