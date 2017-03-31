Hastings Tastings raises money for City-Wide Food Fight
The 22nd annual Hastings Tastings event was held March 28 at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Social Hall.
Hastings Tastings was part of the City-Wide Food Fight, which was declared at the City Council meeting March 6. Proceeds from the event will go toward the efforts of Hastings Family Service. Any donations made from Feb. 24 to April 2 will be matched proportionately by Minnesota FoodShare, an annual food drive held to restock food shelves across the state of Minnesota.
There were 17 local food establishments participating in the event. There was food, raffles, a silent auction, a cash bar and entertainment.
Participating food establishments included: Alexis Bailly Vineyard, The Bierstube, BreakAway Arts & Café, Coborn's, Cub Foods, Dunn Brothers Coffee, El Mexican, Green Mill Restaurant & Bar, Hastings Co-op Creamery, Noodles & Company, The Onion Grille, Papa Murphy's, Perkins Restaurant, Schoolhouse Scoop, Spiral Natural Foods Co-Op, Treasure Island Resort and Casino, and Vista Rio.