    Children's musical to be performed at St. Philip's April 2

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 1:00 p.m.
    "Rescue in the Night," the story of Daniel in the lion's den, will be performed by 35 children in second through seventh grade at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. church services on Sunday, April 2, at St. Philip's Lutheran Church. A special preview show will be performed at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend the performance.

    The kids musical is directed by Ellen Diischer, Heidi Nelson and Ann Fischer. Diischer has been directing the children's musical for about 20 years. This will be the third time that she will be directing "Rescue in the Night."

    She said that the text of the music is biblical with some humor, puns and a lot of plays on words.

    "There are biblical truths within every single song and that's one of the reasons we chose this musical," Diischer said.

    Another reason that Diischer said they chose the story of Daniel in the lion's den was for the strength of the story. The audience can expect the story to be approached with humor and a degree of awe, she said.

    The musical will act as the sermon for that day.

    "It is a form of worship in itself and it combines dance and music and drama and the visual of having lights and a set," Diischer said.

    The kids have been practicing for the musical since the end of January. Diischer said that she hopes the performance will cause the audience to laugh, cry, gasp and think.

    Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that there is an optional fee to attend the performance. The performance is free and open to the public.

    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
