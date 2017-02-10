HHS crowns 8 Sno-Week royals

Sno-Week royalty included six pairs from the freshman and junior classes, five pairs from the sophomore class, and seven pairs from the senior class.

The gym was decorated with oversized snowflakes, a blue and silver castle backdrop, flowers, balloons, and a paper clock showing the time as just minutes to midnight, all fitting the theme "Enchanted."

Besides the main event, Friday's coronation event highlighted two student performances from the HHS variety show earlier that week, this month's Rotary Student of the Month, a slideshow featuring each of the students nominated to the court and a Rock, Paper, Scissors game between a staff member and a student. The HHS band also played during the event. Later in the evening, students were invited to the Sno-Week dance.

Students who earned Sno-Week crowns this year are: Ruth Kendall and William Utecht, ninth grade; Rose Deshler and Sam Witt, 10th grade; Bailey Fluegel and Jack Caturia, 11th grade; and Jill Hammer and Victor Lindgren, 12th grade.