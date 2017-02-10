Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    HHS crowns 8 Sno-Week royals

    By Katrina Styx Today at 12:34 p.m.
    1 / 10
    Freshman William Utecht slammed his fist to the floor as his classmates fall around him just after he received his crown. (Star Gazette photos by Katrina Styx)2 / 10
    Sophomore Sam Witt was surprised to feel the crown placed on his head at Friday's coronation.3 / 10
    Sophomore winner Rose Deshler couldn't attend the coronation, which left the crown hanging over her empty spot.4 / 10
    Junior Bailey Fluegel reaches up to feel her crown just moments after she received it.5 / 10
    Several students made signs to help show their school spirit and support for their classmates.6 / 10
    Senior Jill Hammer showed her surprise when she felt the crown placed on her head.7 / 10
    Senior Victor Lindgren smiles as his classmates applaud his coronation.8 / 10
    Junior Jack Caturia strikes a pose while his classmates bow before him.9 / 10
    Ruth Kendall, ninth grade, had only a moment to react before her classmate's enthusiastic hug threw her off balance.10 / 10

    Hastings High School crowned its Sno-Week royalty last Friday, Feb. 3. The event packed the HHS gym with students and parents as they watched classmates from each class take the spotlight.

    Sno-Week royalty included six pairs from the freshman and junior classes, five pairs from the sophomore class, and seven pairs from the senior class.

    The gym was decorated with oversized snowflakes, a blue and silver castle backdrop, flowers, balloons, and a paper clock showing the time as just minutes to midnight, all fitting the theme "Enchanted."

    Besides the main event, Friday's coronation event highlighted two student performances from the HHS variety show earlier that week, this month's Rotary Student of the Month, a slideshow featuring each of the students nominated to the court and a Rock, Paper, Scissors game between a staff member and a student. The HHS band also played during the event. Later in the evening, students were invited to the Sno-Week dance.

    Students who earned Sno-Week crowns this year are: Ruth Kendall and William Utecht, ninth grade; Rose Deshler and Sam Witt, 10th grade; Bailey Fluegel and Jack Caturia, 11th grade; and Jill Hammer and Victor Lindgren, 12th grade.

    Explore related topics:LifeeventshastingsHHSsno-weekCoronation
    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
    Advertisement
    randomness