Bremer Farm hosts holiday light show

Fast forward six years. She now has more than 50 inflatables in her lawn and about 2,000 lights.

"It's one of those things where you just slowly keep getting things and you don't realize how much," Bremer said.

This year, it took her about six days to put up her Christmas decorations. The holiday decor spans four yards and two barns.

As her hobby started to develop, Bremer joined a Facebook group for holiday decorating. It turned out to be very useful. Bremer said December has been a very windy month and her gingerbread house decorations were blowing down. She wasn't sure how to put them back up without it happening again so she asked the group.

"A man in Texas who lives on the Gulf told me that sometimes they'll get gusts coming up at 70 miles per hour, so my gingerbread houses will now withstand 100-mile-per-hour winds," Bremer said.

Three years ago, Bremer took her decorating skills to a new level by adding music. She said she got a radio transmitter and computer system that would sync the lights to music. This year, she used the system to sync the lights to Jackson 5's "Up on the House Top."

This year, Bremer planned a night for the community to come out and enjoy the lights with the Santa on the Farm event. Locals were invited to the farm to drive through a loop around the house and enjoy the light show. Santa and Mrs. Claus had gifts for the viewers and they were accepting nonperishable donations for Hastings Family Service. In addition, any cash donations were collected for The Great American Milk Drive, an organization that purchases milk for food shelves around the midwest.

Santa on the Farm was originally scheduled for Dec. 17, but due to the snowstorm and cold weather, it was rescheduled to Dec. 21, from 6-8 p.m.

Although Christmas is by far the most decorated holiday at the Bremer farm, it's not the only time of year the yard is decked out with lights and decorations. Bremer said decorating is something she does year-round. There are only two months out of the year that there isn't outdoor decoration.

Outdoor sheds contains all her boxed decorations, with about 75 boxes in all, Bremer said. More than half of those boxes are for Christmas alone. Actually, she has so much for Christmas that she doesn't even use all of the decorations every year. Bremer said she rotates some decorations in an out each year. Last year she had the Grinch on display, but this year she has Rudolph, gingerbread houses, dinosaurs, a nativity scene and more.

"Next year, I know for sure that there's going to be some North Pole stuff," Bremer said.

In order to prepare for the year to come, there's always one thing on Bremer's Christmas list. Plywood and paint, of course, she said.

The farm is located at 7048 E. 150th St., Hastings. Tune in to the music at 88.9 FM.