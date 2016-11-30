Downtown embraces the season of lights

In addition, attendees got to decorate cookies at the Onion Grille, take reindeer sleigh rides under the bridge, eat gourmet s’mores and shop at a vendor fair at the American Legion. Many “Who” hair and face painting makeovers were done at the Hastings Beauty School, and the Grinch was available across the street at Oliver’s Grove Park for pictures.

The Lighted Holiday Parade started at Tyler and Second streets and traveled through downtown. Floats decked out in holiday lights moved down the street with some parade members handing out candy to the crowd.

Saturday was also the seventh annual Small Business Saturday (SBS), a day designed to support and promote small businesses during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Community members participated in the day by visiting downtown businesses throughout the Holiday Hoopla event.