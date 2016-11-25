Holiday Hoopla medallion has been found

Sieben won $125 in cash and $125 in Downtown Bucks for finding the medallion.

Five of six clues were released before Sieben found the medallion:

-Downtown Hastings is the place to be, storefronts are decorated for you to see. The new pavilion, the RiverWalk and our fabulous sales galore. Start looking for the Medallion close to any store. (Monday)

-Shopping in Downtown Hastings is a Holiday Thrill. Stop into the Depot, Busted Nut or the Onion Grill. Looking East and looking West, finding the Medallion will be the Best. (Tuesday)

-The Gobblegait walk is enjoyed by all, it takes you along a river view. The Medallion is somewhere on the Turkey Trot, will it be found by YOU? (Wednesday)

-From the steps of the Levee, many have left this shore, but walk along 2nd Street and visit each store. Sibley is the place you want to be, to find the Medallion and make history. (Thursday)

-The Holiday Hoopla is coming fast, a day full of memories that's sure to last. On the streets of downtown is the place to be, along the RiverWalk, the prize you will see. (Friday)

The medallion hunt kicks off the annual Holiday Hoopla event, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 in downtown Hastings. The event includes all sorts of family friendly activities:

Pictures with Santa from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Rachel Marthaler Photography

Ice Carvings starting at 11 a.m.

Vendor Fair at the American Legion 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reindeer Sleigh Rides under the bridge from noon to 4 p.m.

Horse and hay wagon rides Oliver's Grove from 1-5 p.m.

S'mores under the bridge throughout day

Cookie decorating at the Onion Grille from 1-3 p.m.

Pictures with Grinch from 2-4 p.m. at Oliver's Grove Park

Who Hair and Face Painting at the Beauty School

Choir at 5 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion

Lighted Holiday Parade, starting at 5:30 p.m. (line-up for participants begins at 5 p.m.)