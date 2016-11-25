Fifth medallion hunt clue released for Holiday Hoopla

Here's the fifth clue:

The Holiday Hoopla is coming fast, a day full of memories that's sure to last. On the streets of downtown is the place to be, along the RiverWalk, the prize you will see.

The medallion hunt sends people throughout downtown Hastings in search of the Holiday Hoopla medallion. The finder will win $250 (half in cash and half in Downtown Bucks).

The medallion can be found on public property and does not require any digging or climbing. Whoever finds the medallion should bring it to Berens Jewelery.

Clues will be released at 9 a.m. daily on the Hastings Star Gazette website and will be broadcast on KDWA Radio, AM 1460/ FM 97.7.

The medallion hunt kicks off the annual Holiday Hoopla event, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 in downtown Hastings.

Previous clues:

-Downtown Hastings is the place to be, storefronts are decorated for you to see. The new pavilion, the RiverWalk and our fabulous sales galore. Start looking for the Medallion close to any store. (Monday)

-Shopping in Downtown Hastings is a Holiday Thrill. Stop into the Depot, Busted Nut or the Onion Grill. Looking East and looking West, finding the Medallion will be the Best. (Tuesday)

-The Gobblegait walk is enjoyed by all, it takes you along a river view. The Medallion is somewhere on the Turkey Trot, will it be found by YOU? (Wednesday)

-From the steps of the Levee, many have left this shore, but walk along 2nd Street and visit each store. Sibley is the place you want to be, to find the Medallion and make history. (Thursday)