Hastings Community Education gave away tons of turkeys at annual bingo night
1 / 6
2 / 6
3 / 6
4 / 6
5 / 6
6 / 6
Hastings Community Education hosted its annual Turkey Bingo event last Friday, Nov. 18.
Turkey Bingo gives the community a chance to come together for a night of bingo games and tons of prizes. Certain games gave bingo players a chance to win an actual turkey to take home.
The event was a fundraiser for the “Invest in a Student” scholarship fund. Donations for the Hastings Family Service food shelf were also accepted.
Turkey Bingo was staffed in large part by students from Hastings High School and Hastings Middle School, with help from Community Education.