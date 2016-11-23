Search
    Hastings Community Education gave away tons of turkeys at annual bingo night

    By Katrina Styx Today at 2:49 p.m.
    Hastings Community Education hosted its annual Turkey Bingo event last Friday, Nov. 18.

    Turkey Bingo gives the community a chance to come together for a night of bingo games and tons of prizes. Certain games gave bingo players a chance to win an actual turkey to take home.

    The event was a fundraiser for the “Invest in a Student” scholarship fund. Donations for the Hastings Family Service food shelf were also accepted.

    Turkey Bingo was staffed in large part by students from Hastings High School and Hastings Middle School, with help from Community Education.

    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
