LeDuc hosts annual Harvest Haunting

The Dakota County Historical Society put on their annual Harvest Haunting event at the LeDuc Historic Estate from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The family friendly event put on several activities for children and families, featuring skits telling the story of Ichabod Crane from Sleepy Hollow by re-enactors in the woods of the LeDuc estate. They also had chickens for the children to pet, a fire for making s’mores, apple cider making, pumpkin decorating, a storytelling station, reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s poem “The Raven,” cookie decorating and an appearance by the Odyssey Paranormal Society.