    LeDuc hosts annual Harvest Haunting

    By Alec Hamilton Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Ichabod Crane and Abraham Van Brunt, left, vie for Katrina Van Tassel’s attentions in a re-enactment of Sleepy Hollow. (Star Gazette photos by Alec Hamilton)1 / 4
    The narrator Rose starts the tale of Ichabod Crane, who stands to her left.2 / 4
    The Harvest Haunting offered a fire to roast marshmallows and make s’mores.3 / 4
    A child plays with chickens inside their pen at the LeDuc Estate.4 / 4

    The Dakota County Historical Society put on their annual Harvest Haunting event at the LeDuc Historic Estate from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The family friendly event put on several activities for children and families, featuring skits telling the story of Ichabod Crane from Sleepy Hollow by re-enactors in the woods of the LeDuc estate. They also had chickens for the children to pet, a fire for making s’mores, apple cider making, pumpkin decorating, a storytelling station, reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s poem “The Raven,” cookie decorating and an appearance by the Odyssey Paranormal Society.

