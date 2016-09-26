Utecht to visit Hastings with copies of his new book

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Hastings will get a chance to meet with former NFL tight end and Hastings native Ben Utecht over copies of his new book, “Counting The Days While My Mind Slips Away.”

Utecht will be at the Hastings Bierstube, 109 W. 11th St., from 6-8 p.m. to discuss and sign copies of his book.

Utecht played football for Hastings High School before joining the University of Minnesota Gophers football team. In 2006, he won a Super Bowl championship with the Indianapolis Colts. He retired from the NFL in 2009 and began his speaking career. He has since become a nationally recognized spokesperson for brain health, speaking out about his own experience with multiple concussions due to his football career and the memory loss he already experiences as a result.

“Utecht’s football career, and the devastating concussions he endured from the game he still loves, has led him to being an outspoken — and influential — advocate for sports brain injury awareness,” according to Utecht’s website.

He has also developed his professional music career, and in 2014 released an emotional single, “You Will Always Be My Girls,” that, to date, has earned more than 1.3 million views on YouTube.

“The song, which Utecht co-wrote, is a love letter to his wife Karyn and their daughters, as Utecht fears that one day that his brain injuries will lead him to not know them,” his website reads.

Now, Utecht is sharing his story in another form. His new book, written with Mark Tabb, was published in August by Howard Books. Already, the book has earned glowing reviews:

“In this book, Ben doesn’t allow injury, setbacks, and disappointments to define him. His faith and love for his family provide perspective in the midst of challenging circumstances.” (Tony Dungy, Hall of Fame Coach and author of Quiet Strength)

“I strongly encourage every parent, every child and every person who plays or plans to play football and other high impact contact sports to read this book and become enlightened and empowered by Ben’s powerful story,” said Dr. Bennet Omalu, featured in the movie Concussion.

Utecht’s appearance at the Bierstube on Oct. 4 is part of an ongoing author visit series hosted at the local restaurant.