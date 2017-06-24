Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Locals get creative with painting in the park in Hastings

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 8:00 a.m.
    A small group enjoyed painting in the park at the Rotary Pavillion. Pictured, from left, are Deb Stussy, Amanda Madsen, Sue Madsen, Amirra Clark, Tasha Clark and Sarah Karnick. Michelle Wirth / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 6
    A sample of other watercolor paintings were displayed for inspiration. The next painting in the park event will be July 20.2 / 6
    Amirra and Tasha Clark spent some quality time getting creative at the painting in the park event.3 / 6
    Deb Stussy, the painting instructor for the evening, showed some latecomers how to get started with their watercolor project.4 / 6
    Amirra Clark concentrates on painting her peace sign using watercolor.5 / 6
    Sue Madsen strokes her paint brush on the peace sign drawing to color a leaf green.6 / 6

    A group of community members spent the evening getting creative at Painting in the Park June 15 at the Rotary Pavilion at Levee Park.

    Deb Stussy, an art instructor, walked the group through creating their own display of artwork. The evening's project consisted of using watercolor paints to create a peace sign painting.

    Hastings Parks and Recreation partnered with BreakAway Arts to make the outdoor painting event possible. Additional Painting in the Park events will be held in July through September. The July 20 project will be painting a scene using acrylic paints. The Aug. 17 event will also involve acrylic paints, but painters will copy the teacher's image step by step.

    The Sept. 21 project will involve watercolor tinting. The cost is $20 per class.

    Explore related topics:Lifearts and entertainmentlocalhastingsPaintingParkpavilionParks and Recreationbreakaway arts
    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
    Advertisement
    randomness