Locals get creative with painting in the park in Hastings

Deb Stussy, an art instructor, walked the group through creating their own display of artwork. The evening's project consisted of using watercolor paints to create a peace sign painting.

Hastings Parks and Recreation partnered with BreakAway Arts to make the outdoor painting event possible. Additional Painting in the Park events will be held in July through September. The July 20 project will be painting a scene using acrylic paints. The Aug. 17 event will also involve acrylic paints, but painters will copy the teacher's image step by step.

The Sept. 21 project will involve watercolor tinting. The cost is $20 per class.