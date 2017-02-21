Author Jon Oleson to visit Feb. 23

Jon wrote the book to promote productive dialog about how Americans can better reflect on and more consciously shape the values and behavior they want to pass on to their children.

Oleson notes that we all leave value-based legacies to kids but often don't give much thought to how our actions and comments contribute to the values we want our families and communities to project. He engages the reader by starting each chapter with personal stories and observations of daily life experiences.

"What Legacy Are We Giving Our Kids?" looks into everyday dynamics where Oleson sees legacies being created. He explores human interaction. He puts personal and national issues on the discussion table. He asks readers with kids in their lives to receive, ponder and critique what they read in his book through the lens of their own experiences and values.

Books can be purchased at BreakAway Arts & Café in advance or at the Feb. 23 event. A donation of $2 from the sale of each book will go to nonprofit programs that help children and promote the sustainability of our environment. More information about the book can be found at www.legacytokids.com. More information about the event may be found at www.BreakAwayArts.com or www.MyBreakAwayCafe.com.