The Concordia Percussion Ensemble and Marimba Choir is directed by David Eyler. Eyler has been director of percussion studies at Concordia College since the fall of 1987. He has directed elementary through high school concert and marching bands, university wind ensembles, been assistant conductor of the Louisiana State University Symphony Orchestra, acting director of percussion studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and director of the Concordia College Jazz Ensemble.

The Concordia group will bring at least 12 marimbas and fill the stage with percussion instruments and musicians. The concert will feature a variety of music that includes music written specifically for a percussion ensemble. However, there will also be familiar tunes that have been arranged for a percussion ensemble.

The concert will conclude with a collaborative piece performed by both the Hastings High School Percussion Ensemble and Concordia group. "Evil Ways" was made famous by Carlos Santana and was arranged by David Eyler for the percussion ensemble.

Jim Jacobsen, the Hastings High School band director, said that the collaboration will be a fun way to conclude the concert.

"This will give our Hastings High School students an opportunity to learn side-by-side with a college student who is furthering their study in the percussive arts," Jacobsen said.

The Concordia Percussion Ensemble and Marimba Choir have released two CDs: "Wood, Metal, Skin" and "Christmas Favorites." Their third disc will be released in the spring of 2017.