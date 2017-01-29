'Brief Interviews with Internet Cats' to be presented Feb. 2
Hastings Middle School's play, "Brief Interviews with Internet Cats," will be presented at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, in the HMS Auditorium. Admission into the play is free.
"It's set up like a web series and then the host of the show has cats who got internet famous come in and interviews them," said Zach Filkins, the play director.
The comedy is set up similar to a talk show like Ellen or The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Filkins said. There are even commercial breaks that advertise products.
Filkins said that he chose the comedy because the script was one that actually made him laugh out loud.
"It's a really goofy show and by the end it's literally just chaos," Filkins said.
The chaos stems from the very big characters. There are many cats that appear on the talk show, all with very large personalities. Filkins said there is everything from a sleepy cat and grouchy cat to a psychic cat and sarcastic cat.
It's not really a plot-driven play, but Filkins said that it is entertaining, funny and it has clever dialogue. The audience can expect the play to be about 35-40 minutes long.
"It's perfect for the stage because it's just goofy enough," Filkins said.
Cast List
Abbi Harp: T-Bone
Alex Ussatis: Young Cat
Alleah Watson: Entourage
Brailyn Gintner: Sally
Brita Lawrence: Interrupting Cat
Cal Christiansen: Gilda, the psychic cat
David Embu: Entourage
Elliana Lawrence: Pierre, the philosopher cat
Ellie Storkamp: Entourage
Emma McLay: Amber, a correspondent
Gabe Richardson: Announcer 2/Assistant
Gillian Greeder: Nelson, the grouchy cat
Grace Blanchard: Kitty Boo Boo
Heaven Nelson: Entourage
Hope Davis: Trixie
Jackelyn Anderson: Entourage
Jehnna Villneauve: Taylor
Jenna Norgaard: Tuffy, the cat in a box
Joe Borash: Ian, the host
Kaley Arndt: 2nd Assistant
Katelynn Krey: Skinny Jeans, the sarcastic cat
Leah Holmes: Estelle, the grandma cat
Lilyana Doffing: Jody
Linnea Hedin: Sandy, the sleepy cat
Porter Stoffel: Spokescat
Samson Chalupsky: 1st Assistant
Sarah Clark: Shelly
Serenity Swanson: Estelle, the grandma cat
Walter Jung: Announcer 1/Assistant
Zachariah Smith: Muffin, the scaredy cat