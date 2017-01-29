Search
    'Brief Interviews with Internet Cats' to be presented Feb. 2

    By Michelle Wirth on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.
    Hastings Middle School's play, "Brief Interviews with Internet Cats," will be presented at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, in the HMS Auditorium. Admission into the play is free.

    "It's set up like a web series and then the host of the show has cats who got internet famous come in and interviews them," said Zach Filkins, the play director.

    The comedy is set up similar to a talk show like Ellen or The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Filkins said. There are even commercial breaks that advertise products.

    Filkins said that he chose the comedy because the script was one that actually made him laugh out loud.

    "It's a really goofy show and by the end it's literally just chaos," Filkins said.

    The chaos stems from the very big characters. There are many cats that appear on the talk show, all with very large personalities. Filkins said there is everything from a sleepy cat and grouchy cat to a psychic cat and sarcastic cat.

    It's not really a plot-driven play, but Filkins said that it is entertaining, funny and it has clever dialogue. The audience can expect the play to be about 35-40 minutes long.

    "It's perfect for the stage because it's just goofy enough," Filkins said.

    Cast List

    Abbi Harp: T-Bone

    Alex Ussatis: Young Cat

    Alleah Watson: Entourage

    Brailyn Gintner: Sally

    Brita Lawrence: Interrupting Cat

    Cal Christiansen: Gilda, the psychic cat

    David Embu: Entourage

    Elliana Lawrence: Pierre, the philosopher cat

    Ellie Storkamp: Entourage

    Emma McLay: Amber, a correspondent

    Gabe Richardson: Announcer 2/Assistant

    Gillian Greeder: Nelson, the grouchy cat

    Grace Blanchard: Kitty Boo Boo

    Heaven Nelson: Entourage

    Hope Davis: Trixie

    Jackelyn Anderson: Entourage

    Jehnna Villneauve: Taylor

    Jenna Norgaard: Tuffy, the cat in a box

    Joe Borash: Ian, the host

    Kaley Arndt: 2nd Assistant

    Katelynn Krey: Skinny Jeans, the sarcastic cat

    Leah Holmes: Estelle, the grandma cat

    Lilyana Doffing: Jody

    Linnea Hedin: Sandy, the sleepy cat

    Porter Stoffel: Spokescat

    Samson Chalupsky: 1st Assistant

    Sarah Clark: Shelly

    Serenity Swanson: Estelle, the grandma cat

    Walter Jung: Announcer 1/Assistant

    Zachariah Smith: Muffin, the scaredy cat

    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
