Hastings students who will be participating are Rachel Bruch-Andersen, junior; Kalley Erlandson, sophomore; Hannah Jakel, senior; TJ Strandberg, sophomore; Ben Ventry, junior; and Matthew Williams, sophomore.

The annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services at Gustavus evoke wonder through music, poetry, prayer and dance performed by over 350 students. This year, Christmas in Christ Chapel's theme is "Ubuntu, Jesu: From the Cradle of Humankind to the Ends of the Earth." The African notion of "Ubuntu" affirms that a person is a person through other people, or "I am because we are." The annual worship services will celebrate unity by connecting the incarnation of Christ in Bethlehem with the creation of humankind in Africa.

