Spooktacular children’s concert encourages imagination

This year’s theme was Spooktacular: Things that go bump in the night. Three children’s books were read throughout the program including “I Need My Monster,” “Something Might Happen,” and “Scaredy Squirrel at night.”

Andrea Scheuzger, concert director, said the children’s concert is a way for children to have exposure to imagination, which is why three stories are read throughout the program. The music acts as an underscore for the stories, she said.

Everyone on stage was dressed in a costume. The Pinecrest Choir were dressed like lemurs, the orchestra was instructed to wear costumes of creatures you might find in the night, and the Spiral Singers also wore a variety of costumes.