Zach Shaleen benefit set for July 8
A benefit for Hastings High School graduate Zach Shaleen is planned for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Coliseum Sports Bar, 1840 Vermillion St., Hastings. The benefit will include live music, with a special appearance by Ogers and Friends. There will be food, a silent auction, door prizes and a meat raffle. Cost is $10. Financial donations are being accepted at any of the six Vermillion State Bank locations; make checks payable to “Zach Shaleen Benefit.”
Shaleen had recently graduated from Minnesota State Technical College in Beaudette when in February he was injured in a dirt bike accident. The full extent of Shaleen’s brain injury is unknown. After spending several weeks in intensive care, he is fighting to regain motor skills at an extended stay rehabilitation facility.