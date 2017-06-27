Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Zach Shaleen benefit set for July 8

    By Scott Wente Today at 10:17 a.m.

    A benefit for Hastings High School graduate Zach Shaleen is planned for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Coliseum Sports Bar, 1840 Vermillion St., Hastings. The benefit will include live music, with a special appearance by Ogers and Friends. There will be food, a silent auction, door prizes and a meat raffle. Cost is $10. Financial donations are being accepted at any of the six Vermillion State Bank locations; make checks payable to “Zach Shaleen Benefit.”

    Shaleen had recently graduated from Minnesota State Technical College in Beaudette when in February he was injured in a dirt bike accident. The full extent of Shaleen’s brain injury is unknown. After spending several weeks in intensive care, he is fighting to regain motor skills at an extended stay rehabilitation facility.

    Explore related topics:LifeZach Shaleenhastings
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement
    randomness