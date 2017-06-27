Zach Shaleen benefit set for July 8

A benefit for Hastings High School graduate Zach Shaleen is planned for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Coliseum Sports Bar, 1840 Vermillion St., Hastings. The benefit will include live music, with a special appearance by Ogers and Friends. There will be food, a silent auction, door prizes and a meat raffle. Cost is $10. Financial donations are being accepted at any of the six Vermillion State Bank locations; make checks payable to “Zach Shaleen Benefit.”