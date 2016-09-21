Search
    Booya draws big appetites

    By Katrina Styx Today at 12:46 p.m.
    (Star Gazette photo by Katrina Styx)1 / 2
    2 / 2

    On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Hastings Fire Department Relief Association held its annual booya fundraiser, attracting hundreds of people to the Knights of Columbus Hall on the south end of Hastings.

    The event sold the association’s famous booya in both regular and cajun flavors and offered a number of other activities, including a Wheel of Fortune game, pull tabs, a firefighter-themed bounce house for kids and food.

    The booya sale is the association’s only fundraiser. Funds raised are used to help families in the wake of a fire, to support other local organizations and to provide scholarships to high school students.

    The department also flew a massive flag over Highway 61 during the event to commemorate the 9/11 anniversary.

    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
