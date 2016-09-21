Booya draws big appetites

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Hastings Fire Department Relief Association held its annual booya fundraiser, attracting hundreds of people to the Knights of Columbus Hall on the south end of Hastings.

The event sold the association’s famous booya in both regular and cajun flavors and offered a number of other activities, including a Wheel of Fortune game, pull tabs, a firefighter-themed bounce house for kids and food.

The booya sale is the association’s only fundraiser. Funds raised are used to help families in the wake of a fire, to support other local organizations and to provide scholarships to high school students.

The department also flew a massive flag over Highway 61 during the event to commemorate the 9/11 anniversary.