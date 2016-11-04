In support of Tony Jurgens

I have served with Tony Jurgens on the Cottage Grove Charter Commission and the city’s Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. Jurgens keeps an open mind to issues at hand and works hard to hear all sides of an issue before coming to a conclusion on the best course of action. I have seen his strong support of community needs while balancing the fiscal cost at the same time.

As a volunteer, Jurgens has been exposed to many sides of local government and its needs at both a local and state level. Jurgens is an ideal candidate to serve the community with the experiences and character to actually get things done.

Please join me in supporting Jurgens for House of Representatives District 54B.