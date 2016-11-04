I am writing this in support of Adam Estenson for City Council Ward 2. Adam is my son and I am thrilled that the City of Hastings gets a chance to benefit from this incredible young man. He is a very wise person (whether he be young or old). He has worked with us in our family business for 10 years and our clients truly appreciate his approach to their issues. He listens to their concerns and then helps them find solutions, sometimes with very innovative ideas. He understands the importance of supporting local businesses and helping them grow, if they so desire.