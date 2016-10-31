Search
    Letter: In support of Joe Balsanek

    By Karen Seeling-McInnis from Hastings Today at 11:33 a.m.

    To the editor,

    Hastings voters, let’s be brief. As a longtime Hastings resident there are three things I like to see in a leader, and I surely see those in Joe Balsanek:

    1. Integrity — he is trustworthy, sensible and passionate!

    2. Willingness to listen to people — he is approachable, contemplative and speaks up on the local issues!

    3. Active participation in the community — he is our current councilman, past Hastings American Legion Commander, artist/craftsman and a small business owner!

    Joe Balsanek — simply the right choice for Ward 2 and Hastings!

