In support of Danna Elling Schultz

I am offering my support for Danna Elling Schultz for Hastings City Council. Danna continually demonstrates her commitment to the community of Hastings and her willingness to make the city a fine place to live. She is able to see the “bigger picture” on issues facing our community, is willing to seek solutions, and is attentive to the concerns of community members. An example of her willingness to listen to community members was in the process of hiring a new police chief. In 2013, Danna asked me to be on the interview panel for the hiring of a new Chief of Police for Hastings. As a Dakota County probation officer and a resident of the city, I felt honored and respected for this inclusion and her request. As a result of the interview process and discussions that included citizens like me, Hastings now has a great new chief and a department that provides a high level of support for community services.