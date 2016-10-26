In support of Danna Elling Schultz
To the editor,
I am offering my support for Danna Elling Schultz for Hastings City Council. Danna continually demonstrates her commitment to the community of Hastings and her willingness to make the city a fine place to live. She is able to see the “bigger picture” on issues facing our community, is willing to seek solutions, and is attentive to the concerns of community members. An example of her willingness to listen to community members was in the process of hiring a new police chief. In 2013, Danna asked me to be on the interview panel for the hiring of a new Chief of Police for Hastings. As a Dakota County probation officer and a resident of the city, I felt honored and respected for this inclusion and her request. As a result of the interview process and discussions that included citizens like me, Hastings now has a great new chief and a department that provides a high level of support for community services.
I am continually amazed at Danna’s energy, commitment and passion for the City of Hastings. I know that the City of Hastings will continue to be a safe and vibrant community with Danna’s continued collaboration on the city council. I encourage the members of the 4th Ward to please vote for Danna Elling Schultz for Hastings City Council on Nov. 8.