In support of Don Slaten

If you are like me, you are absolutely frustrated with politics, especially in Washington. We need to elect people who put people before politics. We need to elect leaders who put teachers before politics, students before political parties, and parents before slick slogans. I am supporting Don Slaten because he is level-headed and will work with both parties to get things done for schools and working people. Enough of the bickering. Enough of the name calling. Put people first and we can get this country back on the right track. I am going to do my part and vote for Slaten on election day. We need people who are smart, level-headed and willing to work with both parties to accomplish the important work that needs to be done.