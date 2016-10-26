In support of Lisa Leifeld

We have known Lisa for 10 years, and as residents of Ward 3 we support Lisa Leifeld for city council. Lisa brings passion and energy to all that she does, and she does a lot. Lisa will bring that passion and energy to city council along with a real desire to make Hastings an even better place to run a business or raise a family. Lisa will continue the long tradition this community has of making our neighborhoods and city strong and compassionate with an eye to the future.