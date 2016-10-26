I’m writing in support of Danna Elling Schultz for Hastings City Council. I have known and worked with Danna on a number of issues and I believe she deserves reelection on Nov. 8.

I first met Danna when her daughter, Abby, was my piano student. Abby also became a nanny to my daughters, who adored being with her. Danna was always supportive of my music business, and she allowed her house to be open to my daughters on many a summer afternoons when Abby was watching them.

When I contemplated moving my rural home music teaching studio to an in-town Hastings location, Danna was one of the first people I contacted. She was very supportive of my husband Travis and I, as we worked through many issues to bring our dream at the Hastings Arts Center and Blessings Academy of Arts & Music to reality. As a member of HEDRA, she was supportive of the bridge loan we received and continues to be an avid supporter for the Hastings Arts Center and our mission. It’s great to have an advocate that loves the arts and knows how to get things done on the city council. It is evident to me how much love she has for the Hastings community.

Danna is friendly and approachable and brings an honest and thoughtful attitude to the city council. I believe she serves our city well. I never have been one to be into politics, but since coming to know Danna, I feel I have a personal connection with the governing body of our town. And that is a very good thing.

Just a few weeks ago, I asked Danna a huge favor to be a special guest to play a small piano piece as part of our Steinway Piano Dedication Concert; she agreed, although she has taken just a few piano lessons. This is a person who is willing to put herself in front of an audience in a rather intimidating setting to benefit a cause for a friend. I appreciate that; I hope you do too.

Again, I urge you to vote for Danna Elling Schultz for Ward 4 council member on Nov. 8.