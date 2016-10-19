Lewis still waiting to debate Craig

Residents in Congressional District 2 are short-changed again. We’re being asked to make important changes for the future by electing our Congressional Representative based on commercials, soundbites and snapshots because Angie Craig continually refuses to debate Jason Lewis.

Makes you wonder what Angie Craig is afraid of, or is the plan to buy the electorate with ads? If Angie Craig can’t provide her side of the aisle at all, why would we want to support her shallow attempts to connect with voters? Why would we want a person that is afraid to face Jason Lewis?

Jason Lewis is ready and waiting to face Angie or any person to present the facts. Jason has been consistently courageous and strong. Guess Angie can’t handle that and, by inference, is not ready to fight for the people.

Editor’s note: The Angie Craig for Congress Campaign released a statement last week indicating that Craig will participate in the Almanac Congressional Candidate Forum at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14, the KSTP Debate with Tom Hauser at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 and the Minnesota Public Radio Congressional Debate (date TBD).