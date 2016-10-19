In support of Lisa Leifeld

It is an honor to write a letter of endorsement for Lisa Leifeld. I first met Lisa when she was the coach of my daughter’s soccer team nearly 10 years ago. I was immediately struck by the way that she pushed the girls to play to the best of their ability, while never being anything but encouraging. I am pleased that we have become friends in the years since that soccer season, and she continues to impress me with her sense of humor, her tireless work ethic, and the fact that she is one of the most genuine people I have ever known.

I am excited that Lisa is willing to represent Ward 3 on the Hastings City Council. Her vision for Hastings reflects her commitment to families and children that first introduced her to me on the soccer field years ago. I love her idea to have a youth representative attend council meetings and give input. As a teacher in our schools, I know that the youth have pretty strong insight into what they want to see in Hastings that would make them want to live in Hastings in the future and raise their own families here.

Lisa also knows that the only way to attract residents to Hastings is with good-paying jobs, and I know she will focus on retaining the jobs we have and drawing new businesses to our area.

I believe Lisa fully comprehends the idea of being a public servant. I know she is honest, transparent and kind. We will be lucky to have her serve on the Hastings City Council.