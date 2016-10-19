What repealing the Affordable Healthcare Act would look like

There has been much media coverage on the desire to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) implemented during the Obama administration. But there are lots of reasons why repealing the ACA would be bad for America.

First, repealing the ACA would mean going back to the old system where those with health insurance pay for those without. Under the ACA, everyone is required to have some form of health insurance.

Second, repealing the ACA would mean health insurance companies could, once again, discriminate against people with preexisting conditions. Before the ACA was implemented, insurance companies could deny coverage for preexisting conditions. That meant that if a person decided to change their insurance policy, the new insurance company could refuse to pay for treatment of their preexisting illness. For practical purposes, this also means that folks who were insured through employer paid plans were forced to choose between staying at their current job or risk losing coverage for their preexisting condition. People couldn’t change jobs without letting the insurance company off the hook for the illness. This discrimination is no longer permitted under the ACA.

Third, repealing the ACA would mean people who contract one of society’s more serious illnesses (diabetes, cancer, heart disease, etc.) could be subject to lifetime limits. In other words, there would be a maximum dollar amount that their insurance companies would pay out over their lifetime for health care. Under the ACA, lifetime limits are not allowed.

Fourth, repealing the ACA would mean that thousands of recent college graduates across the country who are struggling to find meaningful employment with quality health insurance would be uninsured. Thank goodness that after the high unemployment we experienced in 2008 and as our young people continue to graduate and struggle to land jobs, the ACA permits young adults to stay on their parents insurance plans until age 26. It sure helped our family.

Fifth, repealing the ACA would mean that people could pay extra for preventative health care. The ACA requires that insurance companies cover wellness visits fully and caps annual out of pocket expenses.

I see nothing wrong with the changes implemented by the ACA. It is unfortunate that some groups tried to disguise the ACA as “Obamacare” and brainwash people into believing that it was bad. It amazes me to hear how people like the ACA but hate Obamacare. We need to make sure that we elect legislators who care about our well-being and keep the ACA and continue to improve it.