Letter: Thank you from Black Dirt Moms

The Black Dirt Theater, in partnership with the Hastings High School Drama Club, created and presented the 24 Hour New Play challenge last weekend. Beginning Oct. 7, the writers worked through the night writing short one-act plays. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the directors and the actors read the plays for the first time, practiced throughout the day, and performed that evening. The plays were delightful.

The Black Dirt Moms supporting these talented, committed and creative individuals made sure there were snacks for the writers as they spent the night creating wonderful works of art. We made sure the stage managers, writers and directors had breakfast Saturday morning as the directors took their first look at the plays and we made sure there was dinner for the entire team including writers, director, actors, stage managers and stagehands to make sure they were ready to roll at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

We never do this alone. We have the support of many volunteers and the Hastings community and businesses. We would like to send a special thank you to the Hastings Perkins for donating delicious pancakes for breakfast Saturday morning, thank you to the Hastings Caribou Coffee for donating coffee for breakfast Saturday morning, and thank you to the Hastings Subway.

We could not have done it without you!