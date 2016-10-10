Letter: In support of Adam Estenson

I am writing today to endorse Adam Estenson for City Council — Ward 2. I am a 67-year lifelong resident of Hastings. I am in my second year of working for Adam at Hastings Bus Company. As a former small business owner of over 30 years, I know that Adam has the best interest of all the businesses in Hastings at heart. Not only does he supervise the bus terminal where I work in Denmark Township, he helps to run his family’s business here in Hastings. He is a very good listener. He works hard to help his employees be successful by removing obstacles and lifting barriers. Adam is a level headed, tactful and a well spoken young man. He is very good at making mindful, well informed decisions. I have seen him as a fair and committed volunteer with his time as chairman of the Hastings Planning Commission. I know Adam to be a true family man. He may be younger, but he has an old soul and relates well to people of all ages and walks of life. Adam is the kind of future leader that Hastings needs now. I may not live in Ward 2, but Adam is the man for the job. On Nov. 8, get out and vote Adam Estenson as the next city council member for Ward 2 in Hastings.