Letter: In support of Trevor Lund

At this time, when politics gives way to feelings of frustration and distrust, there is a bright, young professional who has thrown his hat into the ring of Hastings city politics. Trevor Lund, a practical and educated family man, is an excellent candidate for City Council in the 4th ward.

After graduating from Hastings High School, Mr. Lund, a native of Hastings, completed his economics and MBA degrees at St. Olaf and the University of St. Mary’s, respectively. His education is impressive, but it is his personal qualities that make him the optimum candidate. Hard work, commitment, practical understanding and a keen sense of right/wrong and fairness are just a few of them. Most importantly, he offers those of us who long for a unique voice and a breath of fresh political air an excellent alternative.

Trevor Lund is the new face for City Council. We will not be disappointed. If we, like so many others, are tired of the political humdrum, then we must be compelled to change it, and vote Lund!