Letter: In support of Jason Lewis

For years we say that good decisions are made when people can see both sides of issues. Political campaigns are supposed to do that too. In the race for 2nd Congressional District, we see a stark contrast in issues and policies the candidates support. Jason Lewis, on one hand, supports fiscally responsible choices by controlling federal spending and making our tax code fairer, defending our borders and managing immigration, and restoring our economic growth. His opponent, Angie Craig, supports policies that for the past eight years have devastated our economy, burdened our children and grandchildren with an enormous debt, weakened our military and made us more vulnerable to terrorism. For us, we support Jason Lewis for Congress. He will reflect our views and be an instrument to help get this country going in the right direction again.