Letter: In support of Tony Nelson

First of all, we no longer live in Hastings. After growing up in Hastings, raising four daughters there and spending a lifetime of public activity there, we moved to Texas. But don’t hold that against us. With three daughters, five grandchildren and many lifetime friends calling Hastings home, we still feel as though it is home for us, too. When one moves away from what was home for so many years, you leave a part of your heart and soul behind.

After working for Smead Manufacturing Company for nearly 25 years and Graphic Design, Inc. for six years, being actively involved with the Hastings Chamber of Commerce, co-chairing the citizens committee in support of the high school bond referendum, chairing the original business community task force that ultimately and successfully brought the YMCA to Hastings, and serving on the ISD 200 Board of Education, I can attest to the importance of citizen involvement in the betterment of a community such as Hastings.

It is with this history of active service in Hastings, I commend to the voters of Ward 3 the re-election of Councilman Tony Nelson. Tony is a dedicated, passionate, knowledgeable and experienced public servant. Hastings enjoys a rich tradition of consistent betterment of the community for its tax-paying citizens. Tony has been an integral part of the efforts to make Hastings a more enriching environment in which to live, work, shop, congregate, do business and enjoy life.

My wife Carol and I wholeheartedly — albeit from a long distance — endorse the re-election of Tony Nelson. To the voters of Ward 3, we say please cast your vote for Councilman Tony Nelson.

Thank you — and hello to our Hastings family and friends from The Lindes in Texas.